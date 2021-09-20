Suffolk high school teacher arrested after student complains of inappropriate physical contact

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk high school teacher was arrested over the weekend after police say a female student complained of inappropriate physical contact.

Suffolk Police say they were contacted on the morning of September 18 after the student told her mother about the incident, which reportedly happened at King's Fork High School the day before.

After a preliminary investigation, 60-year-old Bruce Todd Gidley of Suffolk was arrested on September 18. He has been charged with Indecent Liberties with Child by Custodian and Sexual Abuse of Child age 13, 14.

The investigation is still ongoing.

News 3 has reached out to Suffolk Public Schools for further information. A spokesperson said Gidley has been placed on administrative leave.

