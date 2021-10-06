Suffolk house a total loss after fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday evening.

The fire is in the 6500 block of Holland Road and was reported around 3:45 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire extended to the first and second floors. It was confirmed that all of the occupants had safely evacuated the home before crews arrived.

The structure has been determined a total loss and firefighters also said is unknown the total number of those that have been displaced.

A neighboring home was also damaged by the excessive heat.

Suffolk Police are also on scene and the roadway in the immediate area is closed.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no further information at this time.