Suffolk house fire displaces 5 residents, injures 2

SUFFOLK, Va. - A house fire in Suffolk left five people displaced and two injured.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 100 Block of Tournament Court for a reported residential structure on fire on Monday around 4:48 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the front door of a single-family residence. Two adult residents were outside when fire crews arrived.

Both residents reported smoke inhalation and were treated by paramedics on the scene, but refused to be taken to hospital.

The main portion of the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, but officials say there is smoke damage to the first floor of the home.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, yet they say the fire appears to be accidental. The American Red Cross is being contacted to assist the four adults and one child who are being displaced.

