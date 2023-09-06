Suffolk house fire leaves two dogs dead

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two dogs are dead after a there was a house fire in Suffolk Wednesday morning.

At 10:11 a.m. Suffolk Fire and Rescue found smoke billowing out of a single family home on the 58000 block of Greenwood Road, according to a news release. Crews extinguished the fire at 10:28 a.m. after a a search of the house revealed a fire extending into the attic.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Residential structure fire on Greenwood Road

No firefighters or people were hurt, but two dogs did not survive.

According to a news release, the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.