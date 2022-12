SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is working to figure out what started a house fire Wednesday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 1400 block of Planters Drive for a fire. About five minutes later, crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof.

The fire department had the fire under control by 8:20 p.m.

Officials said no one was hurt.