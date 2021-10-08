Watch
News

Actions

Suffolk Job Fair to feature more than 50 job positions, Registration ends Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Srakocic/AP
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2012 photo, people walk by the recruiters at a jobs fair in the Pittsburgh suburb of Green Tree, Pa. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for the struggling job market. But the decline was partly due to temporary factors. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Virtual Job Fair for Unemployed South Floridians
Posted at 5:24 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 05:39:00-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - A job fair is being held in Suffolk on October 12 and 13, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The job fair is being held by the World Market Virginia Distribution Center in the Windsor area of Isle of Wight County at the City of Suffolk Workforce Development Center, 157 N. Main Street, 2nd Floor, Suffolk, VA 23434.

The fair will feature more than 50 Full-Time and Part-Time positions including: Reach Truck Operators, Maintenance Technicians, General Warehouse, Receiving & Shipping, Inventory/Quality Control.

A resume is required and registration must be completed by Friday, October 8, 2021 in order to attend the job fair.

A person can complete registration by emailing workforcedevelopment@suffolkva.us with your resume or call 757-514-7730 for additional information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections