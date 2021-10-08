Suffolk Job Fair to feature more than 50 job positions, Registration ends Friday

SUFFOLK, Va. - A job fair is being held in Suffolk on October 12 and 13, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The job fair is being held by the World Market Virginia Distribution Center in the Windsor area of Isle of Wight County at the City of Suffolk Workforce Development Center, 157 N. Main Street, 2nd Floor, Suffolk, VA 23434.

The fair will feature more than 50 Full-Time and Part-Time positions including: Reach Truck Operators, Maintenance Technicians, General Warehouse, Receiving & Shipping, Inventory/Quality Control.

A resume is required and registration must be completed by Friday, October 8, 2021 in order to attend the job fair.

A person can complete registration by emailing workforcedevelopment@suffolkva.us with your resume or call 757-514-7730 for additional information.