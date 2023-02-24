Suffolk law enforcement agencies trying to tackle crime before it happens

SUFFOLK, Va. — As crime continues to be a major concern across Hampton Roads, the City of Suffolk is aiming to get in front of it before incidents can even happen.

On Thursday night, a law enforcement forum provided an opportunity for residents to talk directly to the Suffolk chief of police, the city's commonwealth's attorney and the Suffolk sheriff. They wanted to hear from people who call Suffolk home. This is as the police department continues to fight crime.

Several concerns were brought before the city officials which including highlighting a need for more youth programs in the community. People also brought up staffing concerns with the police department and gun safety laws.

The biggest concern, however, is crime.

Suffolk Police Chief Al Chandler said a great deal of crime within the city comes from people who live in other surrounding cities.

Resident Shameka Council said she's concerned more youth are getting their hands on guns.

"If you look at the rising crime, the younger kids are the ones who commit those crimes," Council said. "So if I would have to say that we have a rise or that's something that we need to fix, it will be geared to the younger generation."

Chief Chandler said it's not a police problem, rather it's a people problem.

"It takes everyone," Chandler said. "It takes not only the police, it takes every citizen, every law-abiding citizen has to get out there and be vigilant, and make sure if you see something, say something."

Chandler said it's also important to be mindful of your surroundings and beware of criminal actors.