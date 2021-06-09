Suffolk man arrested after child run over by golf cart in April incident

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk man has been arrested after a child was hurt after being run over by a golf cart in April.

Thirty-eight Darrell Stapp Griffin of Suffolk was arrested on June 8 on charges including Cruelty and Injuries to Children; Golf Cart Limitations’ Seatbelts – Non-Use Child 9 years to 18 years; Reckless – General; and Seatbelts – Non-Use Child Under 8 years.

On April 16 around 5:11 p.m., dispatchers received a call about an injured child in the 1200 block of Parker Drive in the Willowbrook neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel giving emergency medical assessment and treatment to a boy who had been hurt. The boy was ground transported to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters to be treated for his injuries, which were said to be serious.

After a preliminary investigation, police revealed that two juvenile family members were riding unsecured in the golf cart with Griffin when one of the children fell from the cart into the road and was run over by the golf cart.

