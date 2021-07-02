Watch
Suffolk man arrested for firearm violation in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Police Department
Kevon Demetrius Combs-Randolph
Posted at 9:46 PM, Jul 01, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Suffolk man has been arrested and charged with a firearm violation after shots were fired at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront early Thursday morning.

Officers with the 2nd Precinct responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue at 5 a.m. No injuries were reported, and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The first officers on scene found evidence of a shooting and immediately shared that information with investigators. Detectives were able to collect additional evidence that quickly led them to identify the suspect.

Within just a few hours, investigators were able to identify the suspect, obtain warrants and make the arrest.

As a result, 25-year-old Kevon Demetrius Combs-Randolph of Suffolk has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place.

