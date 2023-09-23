Suffolk man charged with reckless driving after crashing into existing crash on I-264: State police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating two crashes in Portsmouth after a vehicle crashed into another crash that had happened on I-264 near Victory Boulevard.

Troopers say there were initially investigating a crash that had occurred at the location in the westbound lanes of I-264.

A VDOT Safety Service Patrol (SSP) unit had stopped at the scene with its emergency lights on. Troopers say orange cones had also been placed out behind the crash scene to alert oncoming traffic.

While investigating the initial crash, a 2015 Mazda 6 sedan traveling west on I-264 ran of fthe right side of the road and struck the SSP vehicle and the original crashed vehicle, according to state police.

Both the SSP driver, a 26-year-old man from Portsmouth, and the driver of the Mazda, 20-year-old Jaheim A. Wilson from Suffolk, were injured and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say they've charged Wilson with reckless driving.