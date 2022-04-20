Suffolk man displaced from home after cooking fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk man was displaced from his home after a residential structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, units were called to the 5600 block of Nathaniel Street in the Belleville Meadows subdivision at around 12:41 p.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they found light to moderate smoke showing and an active fire quickly advancing from the kitchen area to another room.

Crews made an interior attack and checked to make sure no one was inside the residence.

The fire was marked under control at 12:59 p.m.

No one was injured, and the fire's cause was determined to be cooking related.