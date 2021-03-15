Suffolk man wanted on multiple charges in connection to Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Detectives say 27-year-old Keith D. Williams, of Suffolk, turned himself in, in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday.

Police say Williams was wanted for malicious wounding, use of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting from a moving vehicle, and reckless handling of a firearm.

According to officials, these charges stem from a shooting near the 3500 block of Pierce Street.

If you have any information on this shooting please call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠.

Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

