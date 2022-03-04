Suffolk mayor 'reasonably certain' Publix grocery store to be built in central Suffolk: 'It's huge for us'

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman said he is "reasonably sure" a Publix grocery store will be built in the city, with a property in central Suffolk being rezoned two months ago to prepare.

In a release, the City of Suffolk confirmed that a "high-end grocer" is nearing site plan approval regarding a location at Kings Fork Road and Godwin Boulevard in the Planters Station development.

The proposed square footage of the store is 48,000 square feet, the city said.

“I’m very excited that Publix has made the decision to come to central Suffolk, it’s indicative of anticipating central growth and development," Duman said. "It's huge for us."

Duman added that Publix does not typically make announcements — just ribbon cuttings.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Publix said the following: "We do not comment on stores that do not have a signed lease; however, Publix is always looking to grow across the state. We've received numerous requests for us to join the Hampton Roads area and we hope to meet that need in the future."