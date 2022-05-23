Suffolk mayor to highlight city's progress in 2022 State of the City address

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman will give his State of the City address Tuesday afternoon.

The State of the City is the premier annual forum for Suffolk's business, civic and community leaders.

During this year's address, Duman is expected to highlight key business development initiatives, provide strategic municipal progress updates, address challenges and opportunities and provide a glimpse into the city's future.

The address, which will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Riverfront Hotel & Conference Center at 100 E. Constance Rd., will begin at noon.

News 3 will stream the address live in this story and on our Facebook page.

