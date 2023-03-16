Suffolk middle school receives 2nd bomb threat in less than a week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Students at a Suffolk middle school were evacuated for a second time this week after a report of a bomb threat.

An administrator at Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School notified law enforcement about the threat at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release. Students were evacuated and authorities conducted a sweep of the school.

Authorities said no threats were found, and no one was hurt. They gave an all-clear at 1:45 p.m. Students and staff were allowed back into the building.

The incident is still under investigation.

The threat comes after another threat on Tuesday at the same school.