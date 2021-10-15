Suffolk mom addresses school leaders after she says her daughter was attacked

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk mother wants answers after she says her child was attacked at school by another student.

Shareka Robinson attended the Suffolk School Board meeting Thursday night, where she will address school leaders about the incident.

As News 3 previously reported earlier this week, Robinson says the alleged assault happened to her daughter, Morgan, during gym class at King’s Fork Middle School on Thursday, October 7 and was recorded on cellphone video.

The other student, who Morgan doesn’t know, threw her around by her hair and left behind bald spots, repeatedly punched Morgan in the head and then stomped on her face.

Robinson said the school never called her to let her know about the fight and she said while it was happening, no teachers tried to stop it.

Morgan, 11, is still traumatized by the alleged assault.

During the meeting, Dr. John B. Gordon III, superintendent of Suffolk Public Schools, announced an anti bullying campaign and alluded to the situation with attack involving Morgan.

A spokesperson for the schools said teachers are supposed to help stop fights as long as it doesn’t put them in danger. If they can’t do that, they’re supposed to call for help.

In a statement, spokesperson Anthonette Ward said, "If students are engaging in a fight or an altercation, the first expectation is for the teacher to give a verbal warning. If the verbal warning is ignored and the students are still fighting, the teacher can assess the situation. If they are comfortable with intervening, they can do so. If not, the second expectation is for the teacher to call for assistance."

“The expectations of all students is to be safe, responsible and respectful," Ward added. "We work to provide intervention and restorative practices to teach students to steer their aggressions elsewhere. Suffolk Public Schools’ intent is to change student behavior; however, consequences and/or more intense interventions may be imposed due to safety or repeated offenses."

