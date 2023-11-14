Suffolk nonprofit in need of donations to lay wreaths on veterans graves

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk nonprofit is in need of donations to lay more than 13,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

Every third weekend in December, hundreds of volunteers help lay the evergreen wreaths in honor of our military heroes and their families.

Michael Yarbrough, the Horton Wreath Society's president, said last year they placed more than 12,000 and this year they expect to place over 13,000.

While the group has been doing this for the last 16 years, Yarbrough said the number grows by about a thousand each year.

He said while they do this to remember our veterans, with about a month out until this year's event they're about $10,000 short of paying off the wreaths they've ordered.

"So it's hard each year to continuously gain the money that we need in order to buy or purchase that amount of wreaths," Yarbrough said. "Thirteen thousand wreaths is quite a lot and it's quite a bit of money but we're going to keep at it."

The organization still only collects donations by mail but is working to begin an electronic way of collecting donations before next year's event.

Donations can be sent to the Horton Wreath Society at PO Box 6246 Virginia Beach, Va 23456-0246.

Wreaths will be laid this year on Dec. 16.