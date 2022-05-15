Suffolk offering 'Stand up Paddleboard Yoga' classes at Lone Star Lakes Park

SUFFOLK, Va. - Are you looking for a new outdoor adventure?

Suffolk Parks & Recreation says they are offering an experience like no other with a class in Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) and yoga.

The 75-minute class will cover an introduction to SUP, safety, getting on the water, basic skills and yoga. Classes will be held on most Saturdays starting at 11 a.m. and will be offered from May 21 to August 29.

The class will take place at Lone Star Lakes Park, located at 401 Kings Highway. Participants are asked to meet at Crane Lake.

To partake in the class, there is a fee of $40 per class or $140 for four classes with all equipment included. If you bring your own paddleboard and gear, the fee is $20 per class or $180 to participate in the class all summer long.

Participants must be 18 years old or older. Organizers are reminding participants to bring a water bottle and towel.

To register for classes, click here.

