Suffolk, other cities in Hampton Roads look to hire more firefighters

SUFFOLK, Va. — When disaster strikes, you want to know help is on the way. Many times, firefighters are the first on scene. That's why some hope to increase the number of firefighters in Hampton Roads.

Firefighter Christopher Butt said hopping on a fire truck has been a lifelong dream.

"One of my first toys I got as a kid was a firetruck, my grandfather gave it to me. And ever since then it's a little kids' dream that came true," Christopher Butt, firefighter with Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

With roughly 30 other firefighters, he made his way through the fire academy last year. That's where the responders honed skills for the "very heavy work."

"[We trained] anything from lifesaving techniques and EMS to throwing ladders, extrication..." said Butt.

The firefighters also completed a cognitive test, timed physical events and practiced with gear and the breathing mechanism.

"Most people get through the physical fitness, the people who do leave are people who haven't worn the face piece and they get a little bit of claustrophobia," said Michael Barakey, Fire Chief for Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

"But it is well worth it in the end. There's a lot of skills we use daily in order to save the citizens. Training is critically important for us. We are called at a moment's notice and we have to be able to spring into action," added Butt.

The City of Suffolk has 26 vacancies and 28 people in the fire academy. They said they could use 55 more people each day so those working don't have to do as much overtime.

"Most fire departments, like Suffolk right now, we had a great hiring in the 80s and 90s and a lot of those firefighters are retiring. Right now we're trying to get the next generation excited to want to come serve," said Barakey.

The city of Suffolk is growing and the fire department is in the process of opening a new fire station. That, along with some firefighters reaching retirement, means they're now "aggressively" looking for more firefighters to help citizens on its roughly 15,000 calls a year.

And Suffolk's not alone. Last month Virginia Beach and Norfolk firefighters told News 3 they've seen mandatory overtime increase exponentially.

"As far as I know, pretty much every city in Hampton Roads is dealing with the same issue. I would even say this is a nation-wide issue," said Glen Williams, Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief.

Those in Suffolk said they're streamlining the process by speeding up the paperwork to hire people in roughly a third of the time it typically takes.

All of it, according to the firefighters, is because the work is essential.

"When the bell strikes and you have to get on your truck or medic unit and you made a difference, that's the value and reward," said Barakey.

Suffolk's recruitment event is in January. Applications open January 5, 2024. There's a hiring event in February. The academy starts in July. Details can be found at this site.