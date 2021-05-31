Suffolk Parks & Recreation officially reopens fitness center services

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Parks & Recreation has officially reopened its services at East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center.

Fitness center free weight areas and gymnasiums restored their normal building operating hours on Saturday.

Fully vaccinated participants are not required to wear a mask in the facilities and those not fully vaccinated should cover their mouth and nose with a mask.

Fitness Center memberships for residents are $10 per month for adults, $7 per month for teens, and $5 per month for seniors ages 55 and up. All members must also have an Active Annual Recreation Center membership.

For more information regarding membership and updated rules at East Suffolk Recreation Center, contact Jason Jones at (757) 514-4500, or for the Whaleyville Recreation Center, contact Jessica Taylor at (757) 514-7100.

