Suffolk Peanut Fest scheduled to return in October after being canceled last year due to pandemic

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Peanut Fest is set to return this fall for a three-day family festival.

Suffolk Festivals, Inc announced Wednesday the return of Suffolk Peanut Fest, which will take place, Friday, October 8, through Sunday, October 10.

Last year the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Governor Northam began easing COVID-19 restrictions, Suffolk Festival’s volunteer event planners say they are now racing to produce a quality event for the Hampton Roads community.

“We are excited to bring back Suffolk Peanut Fest, especially after a year of restricted gatherings and events. While 2021 looks a little different, it is our goal to incorporate our festival traditions while adding new fun elements,” according to Lisa Key, Suffolk Festivals’ Executive Director. “We have a short time to pull a large event together and we are ready for the challenge.”

Festival details will continue to emerge as plans develop. General admission is $10 per person; Children 6 & under are free. Parking is also free.

