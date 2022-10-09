Suffolk Peanut Festival hits record-breaking turnout

SUFFOLK, Va. — The annual Suffolk Peanut Festival is back and for its 44th year, the festival welcomed crowds of people to celebrate peanuts.
In the past, the Suffolk Peanut Festival usually sees a total of about 60,000 people over 4 days.
This year the festival lasted from October 6 through October 9, however, on the third day, 40,000 people came through the fest site within 13 hours.
Families tell News 3 they have been getting out to the festival early to engage in activities, visit vendors, try tasty food and of course, eat plenty of free peanuts.