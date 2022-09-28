Suffolk Peanut Festival Parade canceled due to potential bad weather

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Peanut Festival Parade for this Saturday has been canceled due to potential bad weather.

The parade was scheduled for this Saturday, October 1. Officials say it will not be rescheduled.

The 44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival is still happening on October 6-9. General admission is $10 per person and children 10 & under are free. Carload Night is Thursday, October 6, and admission is free.

Guests can purchase up to eight all-you-can-ride wristbands for $50 on Carload Night only. Military Appreciation Day is Sunday, October 9, which means 1/2 price admission for active, retired military and active first responders.

On Sunday, you can purchase $30 all-you-can-ride wristbands. Parking is free.

