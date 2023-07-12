Suffolk police apprehend 12 fugitives in 'massive indictment sweep'; Press conference underway

SUFFOLK, Va. — On July 12, the Suffolk Police Department, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabaco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the United States Marshal Service, simultaneously executed and served 10 narcotics and firearms related search warrants.

The search warrants were the result of a months-long investigation conducted by the Suffolk Police Neighborhood Enforcement Team- Criminal Investigations Division and the ATF.

Items seized during the execution of the search warrants today included multiple firearms, narcotics and U.S. currency.

The twelve individuals arrested today represent 109 direct indictments served.

Suffolk Police Chief Al Chandler with Suffolk Commonwealth Attorney Narendra Pleas alongside a representative from Bureau of Alcohol, Tabaco, Firearms, and Explosives will conduct a press conference on July 12, at 3 p.m. at Suffolk Police Headquarters.