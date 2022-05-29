Suffolk Police arrest 23-year-old man accused of making social media threat against local school

SUFFOLK, Va. - A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say he used social media to threaten an act of violence against a local school.

Just after 1 p.m., Suffolk Police were notified about a threatening social media post about a potential act of violence against a school in the city. Police did not say which school the suspect supposedly threatened.

After investigating, detectives identified Cameron Sears as the person who reportedly made the post.

Sears was arrested and charged with threats of death or injury to persons on school property.

He is being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

There is no further information, and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to contact Suffolk Police via their website or Facebook page. You can also call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

