Suffolk Police arrest man after attempted carjacking, multiple other related crimes

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police have arrested a man on multiple charges after initially responding to a call for a suspicious person Monday afternoon.

Officials received a call around 2;45 p.m., regarding a suspicious person in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard.

According to the preliminary investigation it was determined that a citizen witnessed a vehicle driving northbound in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard that allegedly struck a pole and then struck another vehicle before the driver ran away while the vehicle was still in motion, with the vehicle then striking another pole.

Officers encountered the driver, who officials said initially disregarded their orders to stop running, and then provided false information regarding his identity.

Following their investigation, police say it was also determined that the man had attempted to steal an unoccupied dump truck after entering the vehicle and putting it in reverse, before then fleeing the dump truck and attempted to carjack a woman that was sitting in her passenger vehicle.

29-year-old Justin Christopher Mitchell was arrested on the following charges: Grand Larceny, Obstruction of Justice – Falsely Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Hit and Run (felony), Hit and Run (2 counts), and Attempted Carjacking.

Police said he was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for violate protective order out of Newport News. Mitchell is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Officials said that the investigation remains ongoing at this time, and additional charges may be filed.

