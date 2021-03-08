Menu

Suffolk Police arrest man after stabbing leaves one man injured

Suffolk Police
Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 12:39:28-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police have arrested a man after a stabbing leaves one man injured.

Officials say they received a call at 10:44 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a disturbance at a home in the 700 block of Adams Street.

When police arrived they discovered that a stabbing had occurred. A man received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel for a stab wound, and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

32-year-old John Henry Douglas, Jr., of Suffolk, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. Douglas is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

