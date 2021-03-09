Suffolk Police arrest man after woman assulted, purse stolen outside bank

SUFFOLK, Va.– Suffolk Police have arrested a man after an armed robbery that took place early Tuesday morning.

Officials say an officer was flagged down at around 9:54 a.m. by a citizen following a robbery that had just occurred outside the Sun Trust Bank located in the 100 block of N. Main Street.

Officers were able to track down a man to the 100 block of Charles Street, where he was located with the victim’s pocketbook.

According to police, a woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck with the man's gun and her pocketbook was taken from her.

24-year-old Markel K. McLaughlin, of Suffolk, was arrested on charges including armed robbery, use or display a firearm in commission of a felony, and destruction of property.

Police say he is currently in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.