Suffolk Police arrest man in connection to two armed commercial robberies

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police have arrested a man in connection to two armed robberies at stores.

On Monday, officials received a call for an armed robbery at the Rite Aid in the 500 block of N. Main Street at 7:47 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a man had entered the store, went behind the counter with a knife, and emptied the cash register.

The man then forced the female store employee to the rear of the store and assaulted her. The store employee sustained minor injuries, according to police. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Later that day around 12:48 p.m., Suffolk 911 Center received another robbery call for service at Master Cleaners in the 500 block of W. Washington Street.

The store employee told police a man entered the store with a knife, and then grabbed an employee and demanded money. The employee presented the man with cash and he left the store on foot.

At 1:09 p.m., Police found the suspect walking several blocks away from the business and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Mr. Paul Lamont Delk, of Suffolk.

Police charged Delk was charged with two counts of Robbery, Abduction with the Intent to Defile, Forcible Sodomy, and Aggravated Sexual Battery. He is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please get in touch with Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, click here, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department's facebook page. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP.