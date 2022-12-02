Suffolk Police arrest man in connection to two indecent exposure incidents

SUFFOLK, Va. — An arrest was made in connection to two indecent exposure incidents on Thursday, November 24, in the Burbage Grant area of Suffolk.

Suffolk Police found the suspect based on the description of the vehicle. Police have identified the suspect as Deshawn Parker, age 26 of Portsmouth.

According to police, Parker was charged with Indecent Liberties with Child (F) and Indecent Exposure. He was taken to Western Tidewater regional jail where he was released on bond.

The Suffolk Police Department is asking members of the public who may have witnessed additional incidents to come forward. The suspect may have been driving a dark blue Nissan Altima with a temporary Virginia license plate A88068.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, click here. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

