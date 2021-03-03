Suffolk Police arrest man on multiple charges after investigating child abuse case since 2019

SUFFOLK, Va.- Suffolk Police have arrested a man following a child abuse investigation that began on in 2019.

Police say the investigation began on November 22, 2019, after a now 12-year old female was observed by school officials with obvious physical injuries.

Following a preliminary investigation, 20-year-old Edell Alexsander Young, of Chesapeake, was arrested on March 1 on multiple charges.

His charges include: Abduction & Kidnapping (2 counts) due to the methods used to physically restrain the child; Aggravated Malicious Wounding; Abuse and Neglect of Children (3 counts); and Cruelty and Injuries to Children (3 counts).

Young is currently in the custody of the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

