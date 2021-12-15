Suffolk Police arrest man on multiple sexual assault charges

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police arrested 22-year-old Clarence Lamont Jennings, Jr of Suffolk on multiple sexual assault charges.

Jennings is being charged with (1) count of Rape – Victim Less than 13 Years Old (F), (1) count of Object Sexual Penetration – Victim Under Age 13 (F), and (5) counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery – Victim Under 13 YRS (F). The charges stem from incidents involving two juvenile victims.

The incidents reach back as far as 2012 with officers responding to complaints in February of 2021 of a known man molesting a person’s daughter in incidents that stemmed over three years ending around 2015.

Officers received a separate complaint call related to a juvenile being sexually assaulted by known male on multiple occasions in 2018.

The incidents remain under investigation.