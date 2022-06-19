Suffolk Police arrest North Carolina man in connection with domestic incident that left woman hospitalized

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Gates, North Carolina man in connection with a domestic incident that sent a woman to the hospital in November 2020.

According to police, Antron Leon Gatling was arrested in North Carolina and was extradited to Suffolk, where he was served with outstanding warrants for aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in or at an occupied building, felonious assault, simple assault and battery, motor vehicle theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, attempt to commit non-capital offense and two counts of suspended sentence violation.

Gatling's warrants are in connection with an incident that happened the night of November 7th, 2020. Police said they responded to the 2400 block of Pittmantown Road, where they found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was flown to an area hospital via Nightingale. Her injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

There is currently no additional information.