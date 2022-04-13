Suffolk Police chase ends after suspect driver crashes into guardrail

SUFFOLK, Va. - A driver and their passenger are in the hospital after leading Suffolk Police on a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday night.

Around 9:27 p.m., an officer was running stationary radar on the Southwest Suffolk Bypass when the driver of a vehicle sped past the officer, going more than 100 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The officer tried to catch up to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the suspect vehicle failed to yield, crashing into a guardrail when taking the Turlington Road exit.

Medical personnel assessed the driver and passenger and took them to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation.

There is no further information.

