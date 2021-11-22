Watch
Suffolk Police Department hosts 'Stuff the Police Car' for Toys for Tots

Posted at 12:16 PM, Nov 22, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police Department's “Stuff the Police Car” event is set to take place this weekend.

The holidays are right around the corner and with Black Friday approaching comes major holiday shopping.

If planning to go shopping, you can make a big difference in the lives of children in the Suffolk area. By participating in the Suffolk Police Department’s “Stuff the Police Car” event on Saturday, November 27, a child in need will have a chance to enjoy the holidays.

Suffolk Police will provide a police vehicle and volunteer officers at the Walmart located at 1200 North Main Street and 6259 College Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day of the event.

The goal is to collect as many new and unwrapped toys as possible which will then be turned over to Toys for Tots.

