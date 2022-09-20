Watch Now
News

Actions

Suffolk Police enhanced security after false threats made to elementary school

Suffolk Police vehicle 2020.JPG
News 3
Suffolk Police vehicle
Suffolk Police vehicle 2020.JPG
Posted at 8:42 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 20:42:32-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police enhanced security at an elementary school after false threats were made Monday afternoon.

The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of an active shooter at Booker T. Washington Elementary School, located in the 200 block of Walnut Street.

Officials received a call at 11:54 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they immediately performed a sweep of the building and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school at 12:04 p.m.

Police then enhanced security at the school for the remainder of the day. When asked if they will enhance security Tuesday as well, they provided no comment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events