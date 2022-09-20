Suffolk Police enhanced security after false threats made to elementary school

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police enhanced security at an elementary school after false threats were made Monday afternoon.

The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of an active shooter at Booker T. Washington Elementary School, located in the 200 block of Walnut Street.

Officials received a call at 11:54 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they immediately performed a sweep of the building and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school at 12:04 p.m.

Police then enhanced security at the school for the remainder of the day. When asked if they will enhance security Tuesday as well, they provided no comment.

The incident remains under investigation.