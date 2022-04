SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue and the Suffolk Police Department responded to reports of a grenade being found near a Goodwill store Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. Emergency Communications was notified at 1:07 p.m.

The Virginia State Police Bomb Squad has been contacted and is on the scene, Suffolk Police said.

The businesses in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precaution.

