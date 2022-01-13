Suffolk Police increase presence at high school after social media threat

SUFFOLK, Va. -Suffolk Police said they are investigating a social media post about a potential threat to Kings Fork High School that was put out on social media Thursday morning.

When police got the tip they responded to the school and investigated.

Suffolk Police increased their presence at the school Thursday as a precaution.

Police said at this time they do not believed this was a credible threat but they are investigating the origin of the post.

