Suffolk Police investigate after 2 men injured in late night shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured shortly before midnight Monday evening.

Officers initially reported to the 300 block of South Main Street for a report of shots fired at 11:47 p.m. and made contact with several people that were outside in the area when the shots were fired.

According to the preliminary investigation, several vehicles were struck by gunfire, as well as a home.

While police were on scene investigating, they say they were notified that two men had went to Sentara Obici Hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds that had been sustained while in the area of the 300 block of South Main Street.

According to officials, the two men shot were 23-year-old Ahmod Tyshaun Coner, of Suffolk, and 21-year-old Darren Joshua Hill, of Suffolk.

The investigations remain ongoing at this time.

