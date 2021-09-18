Suffolk Police investigate shooting that leaves man injured

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday evening.

On September 17, at 6:21 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Ocklawaha Avenue for a report of a man suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

He was treated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and taken to a local hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

