Watch Now
News

Actions

Suffolk Police investigate after weapon found on student at elementary school

Suffolk Police vehicle 2020.JPG
News 3
Suffolk Police vehicle
Suffolk Police vehicle 2020.JPG
Posted at 6:14 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 18:14:30-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk student was found to be in possession of a weapon at school Thursday.

Suffolk Police are investigating the incident involving a student with a weapon on the campus of Oakland Elementary in the 5000 block of Godwin Blvd.

Police responded to the school after being alerted by school administrators of a student believed to be in possession of a weapon while on the school campus.

According to police, the student was promptly searched by school administrators and found to be in possession of a weapon. The weapon was confiscated and turned over to the Suffolk Police. Officials have not released the type of weapon that was found.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!