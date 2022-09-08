Suffolk Police investigate after weapon found on student at elementary school

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk student was found to be in possession of a weapon at school Thursday.

Suffolk Police are investigating the incident involving a student with a weapon on the campus of Oakland Elementary in the 5000 block of Godwin Blvd.

Police responded to the school after being alerted by school administrators of a student believed to be in possession of a weapon while on the school campus.

According to police, the student was promptly searched by school administrators and found to be in possession of a weapon. The weapon was confiscated and turned over to the Suffolk Police. Officials have not released the type of weapon that was found.

The incident remains under investigation.

