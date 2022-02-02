Suffolk Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven store

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

The armed robbery took place right before midnight at the 7-Eleven store located in the 800 block of Carolina Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they spoke with two store clerks. They said a man entered the store, pointed a gun at them, and demanded money.

The man took a cash register along with an undetermined amount of money and left the store. He fled the scene in what police described as a gold or silver Chevy Trailblazer. The suspect is described as a short Black man. No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.