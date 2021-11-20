Suffolk police investigate armed robbery at convenience store

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday evening.

The robbery took place around 11 p.m. in a convenience store in the 600 block of E. Washington Street.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and a beanie. While in the store he pulled out a gun and demanded money before fleeing the scene on foot. Police say there were no reported injuries.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, click here. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information, they can log in at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

