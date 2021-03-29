Suffolk Police investigate commercial armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. - An armed robbery was reported around 1:22 a.m. Monday at the Miller Mart store located in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard.

A woman reportedly robbed the store at gunpoint and ran with an unknown amount of cash and products.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

