SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that took place Sunday afternoon.

Police say a call came in regarding a crash in the 5200 block of Nansemond Parkway at 4:05 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a van, pick-up truck, and an SUV.

Police say one person has serious injuries and six others have minor injuries.

No one has been charged at this time. The area is expected to experience slowdowns as police investigate.

This is a developing story.