Suffolk police investigate domestic shooting after finding man with gunshot wound

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man in Suffolk was found with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Suffolk Police responded to 1 QVC Drive on May 27, 2022 at 2:56 a.m. after receiving reports of person with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived and located a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. While conducting the investigation, officers learned the victim and offender are known to each other. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is identified as Alvin Edward Sears Jr of Franklin, VA.

Sears currently has outstanding warrants for Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Use Firearm in Commission of Felony, Shoot at Occupied Vehicle, Violate Protective Order, and Possession of Firearm while subject to protective order and discharge firearm in a public place resulting in injury.

Sears was last seen operating a black Dodge Durango with a Virginia license plate UEV-7984 displayed on the vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.