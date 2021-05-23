Suffolk Police investigate drive-by shooting that kills dog in front yard of home

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took a dog's life Saturday evening.

Police say the shooting took place in the 400 block of Wellons Street around 8 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles drove by and shot into two occupied homes. A dog that was in the front yard of one of the homes died as a result of the shooting. Police say no other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password.