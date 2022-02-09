Suffolk Police investigate early morning armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police is investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred early morning on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Emergency Communications was notified of the robbery happening at the 7-Eleven store located in the 1900 block of Holland Road at 2:34 a.m.

Upon arrival, Officers made contact with two store clerks who advised five individuals (three males and two females) entered the store with the three males armed with handguns.

The male suspects directed one of the clerks to open the register. The suspects took money from the register once it was open along with other merchandise from the store. The suspects fled the store and left the scene in a vehicle headed eastbound on Route 58/Holland Road.

The incident remains under investigation.