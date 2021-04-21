Suffolk Police investigate early morning shooting that left one man injured

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police responded to a report of a shooting incident that happened Wednesday in the 600 block of East Washington Street around 1:52 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was assessed and treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and there is no further information available for release.

