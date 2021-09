SUFFOLK, Va.- Suffolk Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Officials received a call at 12:32 p.m., regarding the crash at Nansemond Parkway and Suffolk Meadows Boulevard. The crash involved a motorcycle and pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both lanes on Nansemond Parkway are expected to remain closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.